Volunteers needed for senior program in Santa Barbara County

Louise Perry is one of nearly 900 seniors or adults with disabilities in Santa Barbara County living independently thanks in part to Community Partners in Caring.

"You know you can take care of business. It’s a relief to know that they’re there," said the 82-year-old quilter.

Perry uses the non-profit’s free transportation services once a week for shopping and appointments. Without the service, Perry says she would be completely homebound.

"I wouldn’t be able to get out as much as I do and some of us can feel very isolated," she explained.

And, she’s making friends.

"Oh, it's a wonderful way to spend your time. I do have one driver and he calls me his 'girlfriend,'" Perry said smiling.

Community Partners in Caring Executive Director Hilda Zacarias says social connections are essential to a thriving senior population.

"Really, the relationship that develops during that drive, during that grocery shopping, during that phone call, during that visit — that makes all the difference in the world," Zacarias said.

The organization has seen a 22% increase in clients since last year.

"So we have just under 900 individuals in Santa Barbara County that are able to just give us a call and get services. We have just under 100 volunteers, which means we're about 100 volunteers short," Zacarias said.

Sixty-five percent of those clients live in the northern part of the county, but with the growing need, Community Partners in Caring is looking to expand to South County.

"Help to reduce our isolation, help us get to the things that we need, essential things, really makes a difference in the lives of individuals," Zacarias said.

For Perry, volunteering can also have a positive impact on the person offering help.

"You feel self-sufficient when you help somebody else. You know, it's nice," she said.

Click here to sign up as a volunteer or make a donation, or call Community Partners in Caring at (805) 925-8000.

