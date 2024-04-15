Volunteers needed for Serve Santa Maria's 25th day of service

Serve Santa Maria organizers will be holding their 25th Day of Service on Saturday, April 20. The organization began doing community work for Santa Maria in 2009.

The list of projects for this Saturday has not been released yet, but Mark van de Kamp, Secretary of Serve Santa Maria, predicts that the projects will be similar to recent Days of Service.

In the past, projects have included graffiti removal, clearing out the homes of residents who have acquired too many items, and landscaping.

For those interested in volunteering, the group will be meeting at 8:30 a.m. at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center. The projects are anticipated to take roughly two to three hours and volunteers are asked to bring gloves and a hat, depending on the work they are doing.

“Tears come out. They're tears of joy, tears of happiness. There are hugs. People are moved by this. It really touches your soul,” said van de Kamp.