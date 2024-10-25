Volunteers prepare for Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down event Saturday

Volunteers are getting ready for Saturday's Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down event at the Santa Maria Fairpark.

Organizers say the 12th annual event allows volunteers and several local agencies to serve homeless and at-risk veterans.

KSBY spoke with one volunteer about the services veterans can receive this weekend.

"This is once a year, where they can come in and get clothing, get shoes, get hygiene products, get services from health, [to] dental, to DMV, to job search, job training, education, all of the above," Monica Diaz, a volunteer helping to organize the event, said.

Sunday's event will also offer veterans readjustment counseling, legal services, chaplain services, pet services, entertainment, and transportation, according to the organization's website.

Officials say they are expecting about 500 veterans to come to the Veterans Stand Down.

Individuals interested in attending the event can visit from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.