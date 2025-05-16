Warrior Goat Program gives Santa Maria students confidence, skills and community

A local youth program is giving students with special needs a chance to shine, both in the show ring and through mentorship.

The Warrior Goat Program, based in Santa Maria, pairs students with disabilities and peer mentors to raise and show goats at local fairs. Since its founding, the program has opened doors to new opportunities, friendships, and futures for dozens of young people on the Central Coast.

WATCH: Warrior Goat Program gives students confidence, skills and community

One of those students is Tori Ortiz, who joined the program in high school and was crowned the 2024 Elks Rodeo Queen. She's now a college agriculture student and hopes to one day become a future auctioneer. Being blind, Ortiz says the experience has been life-changing, shaping not only her skills but her career goals.

“I was interested in working with people and children with special needs. I have such a heart for them as I am blind myself, and it’s just been an incredible experience. Memories I will never forget,” Ortiz said.

She joined the program after being invited by her math teacher, Dutch Van Patten, the group's founder.

Goat Warrior Program Tori Ortiz during the Elk's Rodeo in 2024 on the road to getting crowned Queen

“She turned that little opportunity into Elks Rodeo Queen, into going to college to major in animal science,” he said.

The idea for the program came from Van Patten’s daughter, who once asked him at a county fair, 'What do the kids with disabilities do that don’t like sports?' That question sparked a conversation with fair organizers and eventually led to a program built on the belief that, as Van Patten says, “these kids can do anything and accomplish anything with a little help.”

The program is now fully funded through community donations, covering goats, feed, uniforms, and even mentorship support, so families don’t have to worry about spending money.

“We’re very self-sufficient; they sell their goats at the fair, and they get to keep their entire check,” Van Patten said.

For high school junior Marian Morales, a co-leader in the program, the experience has been just as rewarding.

“I was first scared to join, but once I actually came out here, I loved it," she said, adding, “All the mentors and the kids, they like create a bond and they also learn a whole bunch about goats.”

The Anna Northrup Goat Show will take place Saturday, May 17, at CMT Ranch located on 5200 Dominion Road. The event honors Van Patten’s late sister, a dedicated supporter of the program who passed away from brain cancer. Nearly 40 participants will compete, and the public is welcome to attend free of charge.

Ortiz says the message is simple: “Chase your dreams, because your dreams will not come for you. This is truly a life-changing opportunity.”

