West Coast Kustoms returns to Santa Maria for annual car show, cruise

Hundreds of one-of-a-kind custom cars of all shapes, sizes and colors are converging on the city of Santa Maria this weekend for the 44th annual West Coast Kustoms Cruisin’ Nationals.

The annual car show and cruise is open to 1965 and earlier American-made vehicles only. You won’t see any muscle cars at this show.

The cars started arriving for check-in at the Santa Maria Inn on Thursday. That's where KSBY News reporter Crystal Bermudez caught up with some of the people who will be showing off their custom rides this weekend.

West Coast Kustoms Car Show

'It's just a blast.' Why Victor Cacho keeps coming back to West Coast Kustoms car show

Carly Brogren brings custom '39 Zephyr to West Coast Kustoms car show

Friday night “City Cruise”

Many of the vehicles participating in the car show will join the Santa Maria City Cruise on Friday from 7-9 p.m.

Broadway will be closed between Cook Street and Stowell Road for this event.

“Kustom” Car Show

The car show is on Saturday and Sunday at the Santa Maria Fairpark.

The gates will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday.

In addition to the cars on display, the show includes live music, a model car show, an auction, roller skating, a swap meet, a Hall of Fame autograph session, and more

Tickets are $20 at the gate, $15 for seniors, and kids 10 and under get in for free.

For more information, visit the West Coast Kustoms website.

