Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunitySanta Maria

Actions

WOW! Allan Hancock College hosts week-long welcome event for students

hancock wow.jpg
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
Allan Hancock College hosts its first Week of Welcome event from Aug. 26-30, 2024.
hancock wow.jpg
Posted

Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria is hosting its first "Week of Welcome" (WOW) as students return to campus for the fall semester.

College officials say the week-long event is meant to help students navigate their educational journey.

Student Engagement Coordinator Henry Schroff says WOW provides resources for students looking for the most efficient way to earn their degree.

"A lot of students don't know what classes they need to take to complete their degree," Schroff said. "We've lumped them into different areas of interest that they can follow and they can learn their pathway."

WOW will continue through August 30. Workshops and other activities are set to take place for both new and returning students throughout the week.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

More News In Your Community