WOW! Allan Hancock College hosts week-long welcome event for students

Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria is hosting its first "Week of Welcome" (WOW) as students return to campus for the fall semester.

College officials say the week-long event is meant to help students navigate their educational journey.

Student Engagement Coordinator Henry Schroff says WOW provides resources for students looking for the most efficient way to earn their degree.

"A lot of students don't know what classes they need to take to complete their degree," Schroff said. "We've lumped them into different areas of interest that they can follow and they can learn their pathway."

WOW will continue through August 30. Workshops and other activities are set to take place for both new and returning students throughout the week.