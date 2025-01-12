Young, local musicians showcase talents at annual Youth Showcase in Santa Maria

The Santa Maria Philharmonic Society presented its yearly concert featuring the talents of young, local musicians on Saturday afternoon.

The 11th annual Youth Showcase was held at the Santa Maria Public Library and showcased the talents of seven musicians.

The program included an array of instrumental works, including ones played on the clarinet and piano.

In a press release, officials from the Santa Maria Philharmonic Society say the group helps "fill the void in public arts education" by providing unique musical opportunities like this one to children in the Santa Maria Valley.