Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society's new clinic coming in September 2024

The Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society has been serving the community since 1979, offering adoptions of dogs and cats, along with a foster program, junior vet club, and other services.

The shelter is now expanding its veterinary clinic.

“When we open the new clinic, we will be providing low-cost spay and neuters," explained Dr. Shana Schank, SYV Humane Society/D.A.W.G. Executive/Medical Director. "We'll be starting with spay and neuter and then rolling into vaccinations, and these services are available for, you know, anybody in the county."

Schank says they also hope to eventually offer dental services for pets in the community.

“I think developing relationships with people and companies in our community so that they can really see the benefit and what we’re offering to this community and that it’s not just here for adopting a dog or a cat,” she said.

While the new clinic is funded mostly through private donors and grants, the shelter relies heavily on financial donations.

"That's where it really helps us the most," explained Ally Boswell, SYV Humane Society/D.A.W.G. Animal Care Supervisor. "We're able to help fund our clinic, help fund the animals that need a little more of whatever that may be."

The new clinic is expected to be open in September.