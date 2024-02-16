100+ unit apartment building could soon be going up in Solvang

If approved, a 109-unit multi-building apartment complex could soon be part of the view on your drive into Solvang.

The proposed Alamo Pintado Apartments would be located off Mission Drive.

While many neighbors have expressed concerns over how the project could impact traffic, staff at nearby Leo’s Café say they are optimistic for a potential boost in customers.

“As a business, as a person doing business here, that would really help us,” said chef Gary Clark.

However, in recent weeks, an online community petition against the project has surpassed more than 2,500 signatures from concerned residents like Paul Zagarino.

“I walk a lot on foot here and it is hard getting through here with the amount of traffic that we now have,” he told KSBY.

Zagarino says he would be open to a smaller-scale development moving into his neighborhood but feels the current proposal is too large.

“It seems like quite an impact. What about water? Sewage? I don’t know if this place is prepared for that amount of sewage,” he added.

Solvang Planning and Building Manager Rafael Castillo says the project was initially submitted in October after the city missed its deadline for completing its latest Housing Element.

He says, as a result, the proposed SB 330 development would require modified regulations through Builders Remedy.

“Builders Remedy projects don’t have to conform to local zoning ordinances. The biggest thing is, zoning dictates rules and regulations for how and where a development can take place. Under Builders Remedy, the underlying zoning has no factor,” Castillo explained.

Still, Castillo tells KSBY more affordable housing options are needed in the city, adding that 20% of the proposed units would be designated for low and very-low-income earners.

“Having more rooftops in town is always a positive, but at the same time, trying to keep our small-town character and atmosphere as well as the aesthetic that we have going on here in Solvang is of the utmost importance of myself and my staff,” he admitted.

Clark, meanwhile, says despite community concerns, his café would be ecstatic to welcome in the 100-plus potential new neighbors.

“We look forward to the added business, so it is great for us,” he said.

Thursday afternoon, applicant Josh Richman told KSBY he would be submitting his full development application to the city by April 3 and would then evaluate any possible traffic impacts of the project.

According to Solvang city officials, the project must first pass through an environmental impact review, as well as receive Planning Commission approval before construction can begin.