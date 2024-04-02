Active shooter training offered this week in Santa Ynez Valley

It's a situation no one expects in their own neighborhood, but if there were an active shooter, would you know what to do?

On Tuesday, April 2 at 5:30 p.m., you are invited to the Solvang Veterans Hall off Mission Drive to take part in a free active shooter training hosted by Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies.

During the session, you will receive tips on how to protect yourself and others in the event of an active shooter.

Deputies will also be there to answer questions you may have about these situations.

Representatives with Visit Santa Ynez Valley say the sessions were organized because these events can happen anywhere, at any time.

The last session of this active shooter training series will take place on Wednesday, April 3 at the Santa Ynez Valley Marriott in Buellton.

To register for either event, click here.

