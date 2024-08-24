Biden family spends afternoon in Los Olivos

The First Lady and her family made a surprise visit to Los Olivos Friday.

There were some chaotic moments in the unusually quiet community as the Bidens hit the town.

“My husband and I came today just hoping that we would see her. We literally pulled up five minutes before she came out of the shop across the street,” said Melissa Burke of Santa Barbara.

Dr. Jill Biden visited Los Olivos for a little shopping, accompanied by her son, Hunter Biden, and family, along with more than 10 secret service agents and local law enforcement.

Biden’s surprise visit drew a small crowd and was warmly received.

“She was super receptive to the audience and waved and acknowledged everybody here that was wanting to see her,” said Traci Meissner, who was shopping at Carhartt Family Winery.

Barista Cynthia Sixto says Hunter Biden stopped into Letty’s Coffee Co.

“It was pretty cool. He came in with his family and he ordered lemonade and matcha and iced vanilla lattes and he came into Lefty's!,” Sixto told KSBY.

During the family visit, the group stopped at several stores including, (IN)LARKIN, Nightcap Clothing and Kahunas. The Bidens were in town for around 30 minutes before driving off.

Earlier this week, the First Lady was spotted in Solvang and Santa Ynez.

The family is reportedly vacationing in the Santa Ynez area and is expected to leave sometime this weekend.

