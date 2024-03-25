Buellton school district receives new electric bus

The Buellton Union School District has a new all-electric school bus.

Students, staff and community members celebrated the delivery of the 80-passenger bus Monday at Jonata Middle School.

"Our old buses are old diesel engines. You know, they're loud, there's a lot of emissions. When they're not doing well, they put out a lot of smoke, a lot of exhaust. And so for the community, I think it's going to be really nice to have quieter, more efficient vehicles, zero emissions," said Dr. Randy Haggard, Buellton Union School District Superintendent.

Along with this new bus, the district will be getting a charging station and a wheelchair-accessible electric bus later this summer.

The State of California has mandated that by 2035, all newly purchased or leased school buses be zero-emission vehicles.