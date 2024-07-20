Business owners feeling the impact of repair work along Highway 154

Business owners have been feeling the impact of repair work along Highway 154.

“We noticed a difference right away, primarily on the weekends — that’s when you get a lot of people traveling 154 up and down," said Jason Khalil, Los Olivos Market owner.

Cracks in the road closed a portion of the highway near the end of June. One-way traffic control has been in effect since July 4, but as of Friday, all lanes of the highway are now back open.

Roblar Vineyards Tasting Room Director Garrett Black says any work along the highway has an impact on business.

“The 154 is a major passageway to our business," Black said. "We're located directly off the 154 and Roblar Avenue. Any work that impedes traffic coming this way affects our business.”

While the highway is open for the weekend, other work brought on by winter storms will impact drivers next week with work taking place during the day Monday through Friday.

Caltrans says intermittent lane closures can be expected between 9 a.m. and noon during the week.

