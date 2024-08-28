Chumash Casino opens The Sports Bar

The Chumash Casino Resort has opened a new sports bar.

It features five different types of eateries, gambling tables, and more than 20 TVs to showcase different sporting events.

"We always want to give something special to our guests," said Peter Sherlock, Chumash Casino Executive Director of Food and Beverage. "Our guests really asked for something that would be a great an amenity for them to to come to the property, enjoy the gaming experience, enjoy football, enjoy the ambiance and create the destination within the casino"

The Sports Bar at Chumash is open seven days a week from noon until 1 a.m.

The Chumash Casino Resort is located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez.