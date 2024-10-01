Chumash Casino Resort’s ‘Project Pink’ returns this October

The Chumash Casino Resort is rolling out their ‘Project Pink’ campaign in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

This year, they are partnering with Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital.

“The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians is proud to be able to raise these funds for this year’s worthy beneficiary, which is dedicated to this endeavor 365 days a year," said Kenneth Kahn, Tribal Chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

The Breast Imaging Center at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, where the funds will be directed to, offers a variety of services, including 3D digital mammography, targeted ultrasound imaging, whole breast ultrasound screening, DEXA bone density scanning and more.

“I want to thank the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation for their dedication to supporting breast health and awareness across our community," said Katina Zaninovich, Chairperson for the Foundation for Cottage Rehabilitation and Goleta Valley Cottage Hospitals.

To raise money, there will be pink-colored sweets, snacks and drinks available for purchase throughout the resort’s eateries this month.

This year’s campaign brings back fan favorite menu items:



Pink velvet whoopie pie

Blackberry hibiscus cake

Red velvet cake

Chocolate chipotle mousse

Rosewater pistachio cake

There will also be chocolate molds of shoes, purses and more.

New to this year's menu:



Pistachio cherry

Funfetti pound

Strawberry Grand Mariner

Chocolate raspberry cakes

Cherry blossom cupcake

Almond raspberry mousse cake

Peach and vanilla mousse

“Our Project Pink campaign has become an annual tradition at the Resort and wouldn’t be possible without the countless hours of dedication from our committed and talented Food and Beverage department,” said Kahn.

For more information or to make an appointment, call 805-681-6459.

For those wanting to donate, click on this link here.

The campaign will have a dollar-for-dollar matching grant from the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation.