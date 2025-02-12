City of Solvang hosts community wildfire-preparedness meeting

The City of Solvang held a community wildfire preparedness meeting Tuesday to address concerns and share emergency planning strategies.

The interactive session gave residents the chance to join city leaders, fire safety experts, and emergency management officials for a town hall-style meeting.

Among other agenda items, experts demonstrated how to sign up for emergency alerts, explained evacuation warnings, and shared practical tips for creating effective emergency plans.

"I think one of the mantras through the state and through a lot of stakeholders that has something to do with wildland fire is: We have to learn to live with wildfire," said Fred Tan, County of Santa Barbara fire marshal. "And that includes fuel reduction efforts, down to efforts from the homeowners to working on their home, hardening them, hardening the homes, reducing the fuels directly adjacent to their homes, maybe removing wooden fences from those areas, too."

If you missed the meeting but would like to learn more about emergency preparedness in your area, visit:

