Craft and Create: a new DIY spot in Solvang for locals and visitors alike

A new craft studio opened in Solvang with the goal of fostering creativity in the community.

Craft and Create is a DIY lounge that offers a variety of craft projects for visitors to choose from, including decorating wooden and paper mache items, acrylic painting, creating a sticker journal and more.

Studio owner, Christie Bell, told KSBY that they have received great feedback from the community since they opened on July 4th.

"Everybody who's coming in, locals and tourists, have been really excited about it," Bell said. "Everyone's been like, thanking us for opening it, so I feel like that's a good sign."

Craft and Create is located at 446 Alisal Road. It is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday.