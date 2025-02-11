Evacuation Warning issued for Lake Fire burn scar area due to potential flooding

An Evacuation Warning has been issued for areas in and near the Lake Fire burn scar in Santa Barbara County due to the potential for flash flooding, debris flows, and landslides.

A strong storm system is forecast to move into the Central Coast with rain starting as early as late Tuesday night and continuing through Friday morning. Heavy rain and strong winds are expected.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for the Santa Ynez Valley and interior mountain areas for Thursday morning through Thursday evening.

The Evacuation Warning, issued by the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management, went into effect at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday and will remain in effect until further notice. Emergency officials say the warning may be upgraded to an Evacuation Order.

People in the affected area are asked to take the following steps:



Prepare to leave: fill gas tank, load up important documents, essential items, etc.

LEAVE if you feel unsafe. DO NOT wait for an evacuation order.

People with disabilities, access and functional needs should LEAVE NOW.

People who need more time to evacuate, such as, families with children, seniors, and those who require assistance with transportation should LEAVE NOW.

People with large animals should LEAVE NOW.

DO NOT attempt to drive while it is dark or raining, as roads may be damaged or your car may be swept away by moving water or debris.

For more information about evacuations and weather conditions, contact the Santa Barbara County Call Center at (833) 688-5551. The Call Center will be open until 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

