Former President Biden visits Santa Ynez; residents voice mixed feelings

Following the inauguration ceremony for President Donald Trump, former President Joe Biden and his family arrived at Vandenberg Space Force Base on Monday. This is the second time the Bidens have visited Santa Ynez in the past six months.

"I don’t care. Reagan did the same thing," said resident Mary Stoltz.

On Tuesday, residents on the streets of Santa Ynez shared mixed opinions about the former president visiting the area once again.

"I wish they were not. We just went through four years that were devastating and I'm not happy with them at all," said resident Kerri Urbahn.

"They're really good people. He's a quality person. No matter what your politics are, his heart and soul. He's a wholesome person," said resident Dalita Harmon.

Stoltz has lived in Santa Ynez for 44 years and says most of her friends are Republican, but she prefers to stay neutral.

"I’m a registered independent, so I see flaws on both sides, and I see good on both sides," Stoltz said.

Tuesday was President Trump's first full day in office which also brought up strong feelings on both sides.

"Oh, I feel relieved, you know. Success feels good," Urbahn said.

"I hope the best for the country. Let me put it that way. I'm concerned," Harmon said.

