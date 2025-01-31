From trash to troll: Danish artist finishing huge sculpture in Solvang

The California Nature Art Museum in Solvang is currently housing a sculpture of a huge troll, made entirely of sustainable materials.

Danish artist Thomas Dambo is visiting from abroad with his team to complete the piece.

"I always hope that when people come and see my work that they will understand like how many big and amazing things that we can build from our trash," Dambo said. "This isn't just made from burn pile, it's made from old wine barrels and from pallets and from construction timber that came from the local landfill and then some dunnage wood from the local hardware store and all of that together has become this sculpture."

Throughout his career, Dambo has made more than 150 trolls and they can be found around the world in 17 countries.

His troll in Solvang is slated to go on display this Sunday.

