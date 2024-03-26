How to vote for Solvang in USA Today readers' poll

Solvang, also known as "The Danish Capital of America," has been nominated once again for USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice awards for 2024.

Solvang was nominated for "Best Small Town in the West" and "Best Main Street."

It's not the first time Solvang has been featured on USA Today's list. It was nominated in 2018, 2017, 2016, and 2022

"This is my second time being out here," said Andrew Oliver, a visitor from Fontana. "It's been a pleasure. I love everything, from a lot of the different artifacts out here to, you know, the museum, a lot of the stores. A lot of the people are super, super friendly."

Voting is open to the public and runs online through Monday, April 1 for the first category and through Monday, April 8 for the second category. You can vote once per day.

