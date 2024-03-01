Large equestrian center to be built off Highway 246 between Buellton and Solvang

A 45,000-square-foot equestrian center will soon be going up at the River N Ranch, right off Highway 246 between Buellton and Solvang.

“People who have never known anything about horses might get the opportunity to stop by, learn something new, and enjoy the magic we all share with our horses,” said ranch owner Lisa Novatt.

On Wednesday, the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission gave the official green light for the project, which involves the construction of a reception hall, 20 stall barns, as well as a covered arena.

“I show all over California and out of state, and I realized quite some time ago that there is no covered show arena really between Paso Robles and San Diego,” Novatt said.

Right now, the Santa Ynez Valley is home to one equestrian center, but since its arena isn't covered, events typically get canceled during the rainy season.

Board member Nancy Hunsicker says she is thrilled to have another equestrian resource coming to the Santa Ynez Valley.

“It is all positive! Nothing but good. The more the merrier as far as I am concerned,” she told KSBY.

According to county plans, the new facility will have the capacity for around 120 horses and will also be used for educational events, shows and clinics for the community.

“Of course, lots of interest lately from people moving into the area from more urban areas, so the opportunity for them to experience horses in the equestrian lifestyle is something that is near and dear to our hearts,” Hunsicker added.

Novatt meanwhile, says her plans for the new center have been in the works since 2020, adding that Wednesday’s vote of approval was a step toward growing the equine community in the Santa Ynez Valley.

“Horses and people have lived in a symbiotic and domestic relationship for over 6,000 years, and I am really determined to continue to educate and promote equestrians and nurture that relationship for as long as I can,” she said.

Novatt says construction on the new venue is expected to start in the coming months and should be wrapped up by the end of next year.