Los Olivos celebrate completion of Alamo Pintado Creek Pedestrian Bridge

Community members gathered to celebrate the completion of the Alamo Pintado Creek Pedestrian Bridge in Los Olivos Tuesday.

The historic bridge and nearby retaining wall were removed to construct a new, longer bridge that is more pedestrian, bicycle and equestrian-friendly.

Caltrans officials said crew members were able to salvage the natural stones from the railing of the 1912 bridge and reuse them in the new bridge railing.

"This is an exemplary project preserving cultural heritage and mature trees, integrating complete street elements, and providing a safe route to schools," Katherine Brown, Caltrans District 5 Project Landscape Architect said in a statement.

Native trees, understory plants and willow cuttings in soil were added to keep native habitat around the bridge and pathway.

The $4 million project was funded by the State Highway Operation and Protection Program.