Pea Soup Andersen's restaurant, long-time Central Coast staple, temporarily closes for redevelopment

Pea Soup Andersen’s, a long-time Central Coast staple restaurant, has temporarily closed, leaving many community members and tourists in the area with heavy hearts.

“The home of split pea soup” has been a nickname for the City of Buellton for quite some time. The restaurant has served people for decades, creating memories many continue to cherish.

However, the sudden closure has left some customers quite devastated.

“When I first moved here 15 years ago that was one of the first places I went to regularly and got the pea soup," said one resident. "It’s disappointing.”

“Every single time I come down to Southern California — and it just broke my heart to find out that they were closed,” said Randi Reiremo, a tourist visiting from Corte Madera.

The restaurant opened its doors in 1924, which would make this year their 100th anniversary.

Editor's Note: Pea Soup Andersen's Inn, also located in Buellton, is open and welcoming guests, a company spokesperson said. The inn is independently owned and operated and is a separate entity from the restaurant. Pea Soup Andersen's restaurant is closed.

The owner has been trying to sell the property for many years, with the most recent listing for just under $5 million in 2021. But no buyer has publicly been announced.

With the news out there of the property being for sale, and then a sudden closure with no word ahead of time, it left the community to wonder.

“Kind of sad because it used to be a gathering point for the many ranches and farms, and people around the area, and the travelers as well.”

Others found out about the closure over social media.

“Just on Facebook," one resident said. "Someone posted that they had seen that it closed.”

KSBY reached out to the current owners of Pea Soup Andersen’s for more information on the closure. Representatives with Milt Guggia Enterprises Inc. stated: “The restaurant is temporarily closed for redevelopment. That is all the information we have at this time.”

With the reopening date not available, some are hoping this iconic restaurant promptly makes its return.

“I hope they do but they said I should check with the one that’s in Santa Nella to see what the story is,” said Reiremo.

The Pea Soup Anderson’s in Santa Nella, Calif., is still operating and is open for many travelers along Interstate 5 to enjoy the classic split pea soup.