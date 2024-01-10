People's Self-help Housing breaks ground for new affordable housing in Buellton

Buellton and Solvang city staff and community members celebrated the groundbreaking of new affordable housing coming to the Santa Ynez Valley Tuesday.

The Buellton Garden Apartments will be comprised of 89 units and will be a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units for low-income households.

The complex will also feature a community room, a well-resourced learning center and onsite supportive services for residents.

"This project addresses head-on the issue of coming alongside folks who are experiencing homelessness," Ken Trigueiro, President and CEO of People's Self-help Housing, said. "And what we have done and seen a lot of success in is not only providing the units but also providing services to help people come off the, the situations that they find themselves in that resulted in homelessness."

The Buellton Garden Apartments are located on McMurray Road. Construction is expected to be finished in two years.

