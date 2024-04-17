Registration open for 5th annual Alma Rosa Winery's "Peace of Mind" walk

Registration is now open for the fifth annual Peace of Mind: 10,000 Steps in the Right Direction fundraising walk.

The 4.5-mile walk will begin at the entrance of Alma Rosa's estate property and traverse across the hillside vineyards on Santa Rosa Road in Buellton.

Participants will have the chance to enjoy a glass of wine or other non-alcoholic drinks at the top of the Caracol and Attente blocks and attend a reception after the walk.

The fundraising walk was launched in 2021 to support mental health community services and fund research on the causes, treatment and potential cures for anxiety and depression, according to the press release.

"We hope that those funds are important to the organizations that receive them. We know that it's made a difference in them being able to fund some of their programs," Debra Eagle, Alma Rosa Winery General Manager said.

Alma Rosa Winery representatives said all proceeds from the event, including 100% of the registration fee will benefit both One Mind and Mental Wellness Center of Santa Barbara.

The event takes place at the Alma Rosa Estate on Saturday, May 18th, during mental health awareness month.

Registration to participate is $55 per person and is open through May 17th.

Click here to learn more about the event.