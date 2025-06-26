Solvang commits $450K to Santa Ynez Valley Aquatics Complex

For the first time in more than five years, the Santa Ynez Valley is on track to bring back year-round public swim access, thanks in large part to a major financial commitment from the City of Solvang.

Earlier this month, Solvang approved a $450,000 grant to support the construction of the Santa Ynez Valley Community Aquatics Complex, a proposed two-pool facility designed to serve students, seniors, families, and athletes across the Valley.

The funding will be disbursed once the project breaks ground and is expected to act as a springboard for additional regional support.

“The city’s committed to our parks and recreation and our community as a whole,” said Solvang Mayor David Brown. “No child should grow up afraid of the water because they didn’t have the opportunity to learn how to swim. That’s a basic skill everyone should have access to.”

Since the start of the pandemic in 2020, the existing pool at Santa Ynez Valley Union High School, originally built in the 1960s, has remained closed to the public.

Beyond lost recreation time, the outdated facility has made it impossible for the school’s water polo and swim teams to host CIF-sanctioned home competitions.

“We don’t even have home games because our pool doesn’t meet regulation size,” Brown said. “This project is about more than sports. It’s about health, community, and legacy. It’s something that will serve generations to come.”

The new complex will be built on the high school campus in Santa Ynez and will feature two pools:

A 33-meter competition pool for student athletics, club use, lap swim, and tournaments.

A 25-yard warm-water recreation pool for swim lessons, senior aqua fitness, rehabilitation, and affordable public swim sessions.

SYV Community Aquatics Foundation Architect 19six

The Santa Ynez Valley Community Aquatics Foundation (SYVCAF) is leading the capital campaign.

According to board president and campaign chair Lisa Palmer, the total project cost is $13.7 million. So far, the foundation has raised nearly $4 million, including the new commitment from Solvang. Their goal is to raise the remaining $9.7 million by December 2026.

“This is a valley-wide effort, with support coming from local cities, the county, the Chumash tribes, and community members,” Palmer said. “We’re seeing incredible momentum, but we still have a long way to go.”

Palmer says the facility will address a critical gap in public aquatics access. Currently, the Santa Ynez Valley has the lowest aquatics access in Santa Barbara County. The new recreation pool will be especially valuable for young children, seniors, and even life-guard training.

“The original pool was built 60 years ago by volunteers who saw the value in giving kids a place to swim,” Palmer said. “We’re honoring that legacy and reimagining it for today’s needs.”

Local coaches say the upgrade can’t come soon enough. Jake Kalkowski, head water polo coach and science teacher at the high school, says the current pool’s shallow design and lack of regulation dimensions hold students back from reaching their full potential.

“It puts us at a disadvantage right away,” Kalkowski said. “When we make playoffs, we can’t host. We have to rent pools in Santa Barbara or Santa Maria.”

Kalkowski also sees the broader need for aquatics access beyond school sports. His youth water polo program is already drawing 40 kids to evening practices, and he hopes to eventually expand offerings to adults and seniors.

“Right now, public access is almost nonexistent,” he said. “We want to see the whole community benefit.”

Once groundbreaking begins, construction is expected to take approximately one year. In the meantime, SYVCAF is actively working to reach their fundraising goal.

Palmer says she’s optimistic that with continued outreach, major gifts, and community engagement, the $13.7 million goal is within reach.

“This project is about equity, safety, health, and joy,” she said. “It’s about building a future where every resident in the Santa Ynez Valley can get in the water.”

To learn more, get involved, or make a donation, click the link here.