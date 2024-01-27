Solvang museum gets a new name

The Wildling Museum in Solvang has a new name – the California Nature Art Museum.

The Wildling Museum was founded by local artist Patti Jacquemain and opened in 2000 with a mission of inspiring stewardship of nature through art and education.

Now, the organization says it’s time for a refresh. The new name is meant to better identify what the museum is all about.

“This is a very exciting time for our organization as we look forward to the future as California Nature Art Museum. The new name better reflects who we are and what we do,” said Stacey Otte-Demangate, Executive Director. “And the exhibits and educational programs we offer reinforce that, allowing our community and visitors to experience the beauty of art, and the nature all around us which inspires it. While not being preachy, our exhibition and education choices will certainly reflect the need for conservation of wilderness and open spaces here in the Golden State.”

The California Nature Art Museum hosts three to four different exhibitions at a time. In the past, it has shown works by Ansel Adams, Georgia O’Keefe, Maynard Dizon, Carl Oscar Borg, and Ray Strong.

To continue to honor its original name, the first floor of the museum has been renamed The Wildling Gallery.

The second-floor Valley Oak Gallery is dedicated to works related to the Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura County region.

The third-floor George and Barbara Goodall Education Center features hands-on activities like nature journaling, animal origami and more.

The California Nature Art Museum is open Monday, Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is located at 1511-B Mission Drive in Solvang.

