Solvang restaurant recognized by 'America's Best Restaurants'

A Solvang restaurant is about to make its debut on "America's Best Restaurants."

The streaming show travels the country, visiting locally-owned and independent restaurants.

"They're the places where we like to go after graduations and after baseball games and football games, where we go to meet new friends and old friends and 'America's Best Restaurants' whole objective is to make sure these restaurants that are in your community, that are right in your backyard, get the observation, the recognition that they deserve," said Theo Williams, host of "America's Best Restaurants."

The show selects its features based on customer reviews, menu items, social media presence, and community involvement.

On Monday, crews filmed at Chomp, highlighting the restaurant's most popular dishes and interviewing owner Aaron Peterson.

"It's been fun," Peterson said. "My head chef, I told him yesterday to remind him about today, and he said well you never told be before, and I said well I didn't want you nervous."

Chomp's episode is expected to premiere sometime in the spring. The exact date will be announced on Chomp's Facebook page as well as at AmericasBestRestaurants.com.