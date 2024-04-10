Solvang takes second place in 2024 USA TODAY 'Best Small Town in the West'

The City of Solvang has been voted as the second "Best Small Town in the West" in the 2024 USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Travel Awards.

According to the press release, the "Danish Capital of America" was also nominated for the "Best Main Street", but the results of that voting have not been announced.

Solvang is the only California town listed in the top 10 "Best Small Town in the West." Seward, Alaska was awarded as the category winner while Grants, New Mexico was placed third on the list.

This is not the first time Solvang has been nominated in the USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

The city was one of the 10 "Best Historic Small Town" winners in 2016 and 2018. It was also one of the "10 Great Places to Enjoy Global Christmas Traditions in the USA" in 2017.

