Solvang to begin major water line construction in Nyborg Estates

Residents in Solvang's Nyborg Estates neighborhood are preparing for months of construction as the city breaks ground on a major infrastructure overhaul next week.

The City of Solvang is set to begin a $2.4 million water main replacement effort designed to overhaul decades-old pipes, valves, and hydrants — a project city leaders say is essential to preventing water loss and pipe failures in the years to come.

Construction officially begins Monday, July 21, and will stretch through February 2026, bringing months of road work, temporary shutoffs, and increased traffic through the neighborhood.

According to Utility Director Jose Acosta, the Nyborg Estates area has been a known problem zone for years due to frequent pipe deterioration and water main breaks. The existing water infrastructure, installed in the 1980s, uses metallic pipes that weren’t adequately protected against the region’s naturally aggressive soil --which has led to cracks, leaks, and emergency repair calls over time.

“This area has been, susceptible to main line breaks, water leaks, which, creates a lot of overtime because staff [have] to respond, make the repairs and [it] also cause some public damage, possibly some private damage to some private properties,” adding that “When this project was initially installed back in the 80s, they didn't put the proper protection when they installed the main line, and it's metallic. It's a metal main line, so it's aggressive soil out there.”

Replacing the pipes now, Acosta added, is a proactive step meant to save money in the long run.

“We don't want to continue wasting money on overtime and repairs when we could just rebuild it, and hopefully it'll last for another 70 years.”

The work will also include the replacement of water service lines, the installation of new meters and valves, and the decommissioning of outdated hydrants. Crews will dig into streets throughout the neighborhood, which could temporarily limit driveway access and slow down traffic.

While the city plans to provide 48-hour notice ahead of any scheduled water shutoffs, Acosta cautioned that emergency outages may still happen as the old system is being dismantled.

“We would do our best to reroute water to make sure that the customers will have water within a timely manner.” he added.

Residents should expect construction noise during the day, temporary street closures, and detours, especially for those who live along popular cut-through streets.

“We try to give 48 hours' notice for water shutoffs or if you're going to be without water. With that being said, there could be an emergency outbreak that happens throughout the project that could cause an emergency shutdown as well,” said Acosta.

The city’s contractor, Tierra Contracting, will follow city noise ordinances and be allowed to work between 7:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on weekdays, with no work permitted on weekends or holidays unless emergency approval is granted.

City inspectors and the contractor’s project managers will be onsite each day to monitor the pace of progress and ensure compliance with construction protocols, including dust control and public safety measures.

The $2.4 million project is being fully funded through the city’s enterprise fund, which collects revenue from the water and sewer rates paid by Solvang residents. These rates are reviewed and adjusted every five years through a formal water rate study process.

“We are an enterprise fund. So our budget and our funds come from the water rates and sewer rates that we charge our customers.”

The city completed its last rate study in 2022, and the current structure is locked in until the end of 2026. While that means no immediate rate increases are tied to this project, a future adjustment could be possible depending on the results of the next review.

“We'll be reevaluating that towards the end of 2026 and seeing if we need to do another water rate study, and where our rates will land at that time,” Acosta explained.

Despite the city’s assurances that mailers were sent with recent utility bills and updates were posted online, some residents say they were unaware of the upcoming construction until this week.

Inga Gidimov, who moved into Nyborg Estates in January, said she didn’t receive a flyer, email, or any direct notification. She also raised concerns about her water bill, which she says is significantly higher than what she paid living just minutes away in Santa Ynez.

“I live in a condo. I don't have a backyard I use. I use very little water, but my bills are way more expensive than it used to be.”

Still, Gidimov says she supports the idea behind the project even if the rollout could have been better handled.

“I’m definitely not happy about it, but it’s better to prevent the disaster rather than wait for it.”

Another neighbor, Norissa Paredes, said she hopes the city can improve its communication going forward.

“If we don’t get any warning, it’s hard to prepare. A text, a flyer, something on the door that would really help,” she said in Spanish. “you’re at home, you wash, cook, and have dirty dishes. Water really is important.”

Both residents said they support improving the system long-term, but want clearer, more consistent updates about how they’ll be affected in the short term.

The city says residents should expect no more than one or two planned water shutoffs per household, and that most work will be completed block by block to limit prolonged disruption.

Acosta says Tierra Contracting is highly experienced with Central Coast projects and that the city is confident the work will stay on schedule.

“We’ve had conversations with the contractor, and they’re optimistic they may finish ahead of schedule,” he said.

Acosta also noted that the Solvang City Council unanimously approved the project last month and has been fully supportive of infrastructure modernization efforts. While a competing contractor voiced objections over the bid process, the council awarded the contract to Tierra Contracting, citing their complete and responsive proposal.

Construction begins Monday, July 21, with early mobilization efforts underway this week. The city says any updates, alerts, or schedule changes will be posted on its website and social media pages. Residents are encouraged to call the utility department directly if they have questions, concerns, or need assistance during a water outage.