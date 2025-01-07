Solvang's 2024 Julefest breaks attendance record, city official says

Solvang's Julefest officially came to a close Sunday, ending the over-month-long celebration of lights, events and holiday cheer.

As officials and staff worked Monday to break down and clean up what was left of the decorations and structures used, one city official said this year's event broke attendance records.

"Amazing," Candice Libera, the City of Solvang's marketing and events coordinator, said of the event. "... We definitely had record-breaking numbers of people coming into the city. All of our businesses and hotel properties did fantastic."

The exact attendance numbers were not immediately available.

Libera added that some of the new additions at this year's fest will be permanent, including the village, which was the site of the Maker's Market, LED lighting on trees, and the gazebo.

The Maker's Market featured a row of crafters and local artisans and was fashioned after traditional European night markets, according to the city's website.

The village will be expanded on next Julefest, Libera said.

If you missed this Julefest — or have never been — Libera said the next one is for you, as the event is only going to get bigger and better.

“You definitely better make it," she said. "... It’s just going to keep getting bigger and better.”