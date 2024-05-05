Watch Now
"Touch a Truck" event raises funds for Solvang preschool and afterschool program

The event attracted roughly 1,000 people this year
"Touch a Truck" event raises funds for the Bethania Preschool &amp; After School Care.
Posted at 7:21 PM, May 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-04 22:21:29-04

A Solvang church's parking lots were transformed into a showcase of construction, safety, farming and specialty trucks Saturday.

The annual "Touch a Truck" event raises funds for Bethania Preschool & After School Care.

Organizers said 21 different agencies brought their trucks and other vehicles for kids of all ages to get inside, and check them out.

There was also a designated "No Horn Hour" for attendees with sensitive ears to enjoy the event in a more quiet and relaxing manner.

Representatives from the Bethania Lutheran Church said roughly a thousand people came to Saturday's event.

