The Santa Ynez band of Chumash Indians is providing free N-95 masks for residents in the area.

They are available in the Tribal Hall located at 100 Via Juana Rd. in Santa Ynez

N-95 masks are also available at the Montecito Bank & Trust. The address is 691 Alamo Pintado Rd. in Solvang.

Additionally, they can be found at the Stuart C. Gildred YMCA which is located at 99 North Refugio Rd. in Santa Ynez.