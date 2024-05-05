Zebra captured in Washington after a week-long search

Sugar the zebra is finally on her way home after escaping from a Montana-bound trailer in Washington last week.

On April 28, animal control was called on a report of four zebras wandering near Interstate 90 in North Bend, Washington. Officials said that with the help of good Samaritans, they captured three of the zebras within hours.

Regional Animal Services of King County said a fourth zebra, Sugar, managed to elude animal control. Throughout the week, Sugar was sighted numerous times in the Cascade Mountains community.

The Regional Animal Services of King County said Sugar was captured around 7 p.m. on Friday after being spotted just southeast of North Bend. Officials said Sugar appeared to be in good health.

The zebra was on its way to Montana after it was briefly kept in Washington.

"The four wayward zebras were embraced by our community the moment they jumped off the trailer at exit 32. I am honored to have had the opportunity to witness Sugar's safe recovery this weekend," said Mary Miller, mayor of North Bend. "Watching the coordinated effort to corral and secure the last remaining zebra was a quiet, calm, and very slow process. I am thrilled to be able to say firsthand that it was absolutely successful."

Officials said the incident is under investigation and that citations are possible.