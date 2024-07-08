Steve Schmidt's 2-minute warning: Biden is 'on track to lose' to Trump

President Joe Biden has failed to reassure skeptical Democrats about whether he is up to the task of running a vigorous presidential campaign against former President Donald Trump.

President Biden has repeatedly said he had a bad night when debating Trump in late July.

Trump has repeatedly highlighted President Biden's apparent mental and physical decline while facing pushback from Democrats.

"And now, President Biden is on track to lose because denialism and delusion can never be the spine of a political campaign, particularly when your side is supposed to be the 'good guy' side," Scripps News political analyst Steve Schmidt said.

