This Electric Skin Scrubber With Four Modes Will Keep Your Face Feeling Fresh

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Blackheads, dirt, oil and dead skin can leave your face looking greasy, textured and less-than-glowing. Along with other products and practices that make up your skincare routine, exfoliating and cleansing pores can freshen your appearance. An easy way to do so is to use a skin scrubber.

The Hoscarer 4-in-1 Deep Cleansing Skin Scrubber is an electric skin spatula device that can play several roles in your facial skincare routine. It has four adjustable modes, each with a unique purpose.

The Ion+ level works to remove blackheads, dead skin, dirt and oil from your face.

The Ion- setting preps your skin for skincare products, helping your face absorb them more efficiently.

The Clean mode removes makeup residue and other impurities from your skin.

The EMS setting is designed to lift and tighten the skin to reduce fine lines and wrinkles.

To use the multifunctional skin scrubber for blackhead removal, you place it curved-side down on damp skin and gently scrape away impurities. You can use it to apply toner, serum, cream or oil and scrub using the Ion- mode; this helps introduce product into the lower layer of the skin for better absorption. Also, applying it blade-up and engaging the EMS setting uses micro-currents to stimulate muscles, improving elasticity and smoothing fine lines.

This skin scrubber is lightweight and portable. You can take it almost anywhere and charge it using a USB cord, which is included with the device. It also comes with:

A base that holds the scrubber upright when not in use.

A cleaning cloth for easy cleanup.

A blackhead remover pimple extractor tool kit.

A user manual.

The 4-in-1 Deep Cleansing Skin Scrubber has 4.1 out of 5 stars on Amazon. Many reviewers say that the skin scrubber is easy to use, provided you follow the instructions, and that it works well.

“It uncovers every blackhead on my face and makes my face wash so much more effective,” wrote one reviewer, who shared a photo of the skin scrubber in use. “This product is truly amazing. It is much less painful than a traditional blackhead removal tool.”

“Normally when wearing makeup I can still see my blackheads on my nose. I’ve had one in particular that I’ve been trying to get out for some time now but haven’t been able to,” another reviewer wrote. “After using this product now for 7 days my skin is clear and not one blackhead — not even that stubborn one — is left on my nose.”

It’s worth mentioning that some customers said overusing the device can make your skin a little sensitive, so keep that in mind when using the skin scrubber.

The Hoscarer 4-in-1 Deep Cleansing Skin Scrubber comes in pink and white starting at $24.80 on Amazon. There’s a 20% coupon attached to the white version right now.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.