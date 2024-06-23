'Small Town, Big Heart': The annual Santa Ynez Valley Pride and Festival returns to Solvang

The Santa Ynez Valley Pride Parade took place in downtown Solvang on Saturday.

The purpose of an event like this is to create a safe and supportive community for local LGBTIQ+.

The parade consisted of floats and music. It later ended with a family-friendly pride festival.

At the festival, there were bounce houses, face painting, food vendors, and more.

KSBY spoke to one attendee about what it takes to put on an event like this.

"Things are getting better. We have really strong community leaders. Planned Parenthood, Pacific Pride Center, you know, there are a lot of people working very hard, in Santa Maria, Santa Barbara County to make that happen, said Jacqlyn Rayas, a pride alliance member at Allan Hancock College.

This year’s pride theme is 'Small Town, Big Heart.'

Proceeds and donations from this event will benefit SYV Pride.