11 San Luis Obispo student-athletes sign to play at the collegiate level

Rory Devaney will run track and field at Cal Poly

Nancy Ernstrom will compete in stunt in college at Hope International University

Rainier Gorton will attend Richmond university to play soccer in Europe

Luke Holland is headed to UC Santa Cruz to run cross country

Naya Koc is headed to California Baptist University to swim

Sophia Latta will play volleyball at Walla Walla

Malia Mairis headed to Eastern Michigan for diving

Julie Smith will run track and field at Seattle University

Marina Warren will play indoor and beach volleyball at Cal Poly

Lewis Westwood will run cross country and track at Cal Poly

Riley Wilkerson is headed to Cal Poly for soccer