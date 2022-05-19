11 San Luis Obispo student-athletes sign to play at the collegiate level

Rory Devaney will run track and field at Cal Poly
Nancy Ernstrom will compete in stunt in college at Hope International University
Rainier Gorton will attend Richmond university to play soccer in Europe
Luke Holland is headed to UC Santa Cruz to run cross country
Naya Koc is headed to California Baptist University to swim
Sophia Latta will play volleyball at Walla Walla
Malia Mairis headed to Eastern Michigan for diving
Julie Smith will run track and field at Seattle University
Marina Warren will play indoor and beach volleyball at Cal Poly
Lewis Westwood will run cross country and track at Cal Poly
Riley Wilkerson is headed to Cal Poly for soccer