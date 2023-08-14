14U Orcutt All-Stars win Babe Ruth World Series in Virginia

The 14U Orcutt Babe Ruth team took their trip to Virginia and brought home the big trophy, taking first place at the Babe Ruth World Series.

Orcutt defeated Eagle Pass, Texas 7-1 in the championship game on Saturday to win it all.

Throughout the tournament, Orcutt played teams from Mexico, Minnesota, Virginia, and New Jersey. They went undefeated all seven games of the tournament.

The pitching staff gave up just nine runs in that seven-game span.

The tournament MVP was awarded to Ryan Aparicio and the Defensive Player of the Tournament was awarded to Mason Majewski, who pitched five innings in the win against Texas.

Congratulations to the Orcutt 14U All-Stars, who now home some new hardware to don before school starts session.