14U Orcutt Babe Ruth All-Stars are headed to Babe Ruth World Series in Virginia Aug. 3rd-13th

The 14U Orcutt Babe Ruth All-Stars are on quite the hot streak.

The team played 13 games over their last two tournaments to win both state and Pacific Southwest Regionals.

The team is now headed to the Babe Ruth World Series in Fredericksburg and Stafford, Virginia.

"Obviously winning Hamilton, and we beat them twice in the championship, but after our first loss to them it kind of put a little spark in them and they realized, you know what, we've got to do whatever it takes," team manager Michael Roberson said.

The Orcutt squad played seven games in six days in 108-degree temperature to advance out of the Pacific Southwest Tournament in Tulare.

"You know our little town Orcutt, we're representing the whole Pacific Southwest," Roberson continued. "You've got Arizona, Utah, and Nevada. I was telling these kids we're not just California champs, we're the whole region."

The world series will consist of teams from Aruba, Mexico, and Australia coming from outside of the United States.

Pool play will consist of three divisions, each with five teams, and four games of pool play will commence.

The top eight will advance to the world series round in a single-elimination bracket-play that will crown a winner August 12th.

"We really want to dig deep and kind of win because this has never happened to us before," starting second baseman Ashton Bluem said. "Little Orcutt, never going to a world series. We really wanted to do it, so we came together and really got it done."

"This is a special ground and they don't come around that often," Roberson beamed. "We can do it if they believe in themselves like we believe in (them). Now, it's going to be a fun time. We're going to turn some heads. The sky's the limit with this group."