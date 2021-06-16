2016 medalist Josh Prenot fails to advance at US swim trials

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Orcutt native Josh Prenot failed to advance from the preliminaries of the 200-meter breaststroke at the U.S. Olympic swimming trials.

It was a bitter blow for the silver medalist from the 2016 Rio Games, who says he'll take the next year off and see if that helps him forget how much he currently hates the sport.

I’m sorry to the people who have been rooting for me and believing in me. It’s not for lack of effort, but I’m clearly not anywhere near my best and haven’t been for quite a while. — Josh Prenot (@JoshPrenot) June 16, 2021

Prenot managed the 17th-best time of 2 minutes, 13.42 seconds, with only the top 16 advancing to the evening semifinals.

Prenot’s time was nearly 6 seconds slower than Rio, where the 27-year-old was runner-up to Dmitriy Balandin of Kazakhstan in the Olympic final.