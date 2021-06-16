Watch
Sports

Actions

2016 medalist Josh Prenot fails to advance at US swim trials

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
Josh Prenot poses for pictures with Allan Hancock College cheerleaders at Santa Maria's Downtown Fridays event on Sept. 9, 2016, where he was honored by city officials for his Olympic silver medal win in the Men's 200-meter breaststroke.
prenotsm.JPG
Posted at 1:34 PM, Jun 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-16 16:34:10-04

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Orcutt native Josh Prenot failed to advance from the preliminaries of the 200-meter breaststroke at the U.S. Olympic swimming trials.

It was a bitter blow for the silver medalist from the 2016 Rio Games, who says he'll take the next year off and see if that helps him forget how much he currently hates the sport.

Prenot managed the 17th-best time of 2 minutes, 13.42 seconds, with only the top 16 advancing to the evening semifinals.

Prenot’s time was nearly 6 seconds slower than Rio, where the 27-year-old was runner-up to Dmitriy Balandin of Kazakhstan in the Olympic final.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
hometown heroes 300x200 promo.jpg

Nominate Your Hero Today