49ers running back Christian McCaffrey ties Cowboy's HOF running back Emmitt Smith for consecutive TDs

On a night where the San Francisco 49ers were hosting the Dallas Cowboys, Christian McCaffrey tied Cowboys legend and Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith for most consecutive games, including the playoffs, with a touchdown since 1990.

Christian McCaffrey has scored 14 consecutive touchdowns. The touchdown came with 2:37 left in the second quarter Sunday Night. McCaffrey scored a one-yard rush to extend the 49ers lead to 21-7.

The 49ers defeated the Cowboys 42-10 to remain undefeated in the 2023 season.

Only four players in NFL history have accomplished the acheivement, including Hall of Famers Lenny Moore, John Riggins, O.J. Simpson and Smith.