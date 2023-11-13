49ers snap three-game losing streak as Christian McCaffrey's consecutive touchdown streak ends at 17

The San Francisco 49ers bested the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road 34-3 on Sunday.

Brock Purdy connected with George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk, and Kyle Juszczyk for his three touchdown passes, completing 19 of 26 passes for 296 yards.

Deebo Samuel accounted for a rushing touchdown in the third quarter to put San Francisco up 27-3 entering the fourth quarter.

Is there a familiar name that doesn't have a touchdown tally in the box score for the first time in 17 consecutive weeks? That would be none other than Christian McCaffrey.

McCaffrey led rushers in carries with 16 and yards with 95. With a 31-point lead in the fourth quarter, Kyle Shanahan didn't want to risk injury to McCaffrey as he took most of his starters out of the game.

McCaffrey narrowly missed his chance to own the NFL record for consecutive games with a touchdown all to himself, but instead shares the title with Lenny Moore after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8.

The 49ers are slated to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for Week 11 Sunday Nov. 19 at 1:05 p.m.