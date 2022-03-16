After 25 years as the Cal Poly women's basketball head coach, Faith Mimnaugh retires

After 25 years as the Cal Poly women's basketball coach, Faith Mimnaugh has retired as the head coach.

Coach Mimnuagh has the most wins as a coach in program history and has won Big West Coach of the Year twice in her career. Coach Mimnaugh led Cal Poly to their first-ever NCAA tournament appearance in 2013 and led the program to back-to-back regular-season titles in 2011 and 2012.

"I want to thank the community for the love and support. The constant love people have shown me and the gals over the years is heartwarming. These are amazing people, an amazing place, and an amazing university. I'm fortunate to be a part of it. Thank you to the community for supporting me and the efforts of the gals."

Cal Poly is currently interviewing for the next head coach of the women's basketball program.