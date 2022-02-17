Arroyo Grande girls basketball advances to the quarterfinals with a win over Morro Bay

Posted at 11:46 PM, Feb 16, 2022

CIF Central Division II Girls Basketball playoffs: #15 ranked Arroyo Grande topped #2 ranked Morro Bay 25-27 to advance to the quarterfinals against #7 Roosevelt on Friday at 6 p.m.



