The Arroyo Grande High School girls soccer team competed in its first CIF championships game Saturday.

The Eagles played against Louisville High School from Woodland Hills at Pioneer Valley High School.

KSBY spoke with a parent who said the team had "a tough season."

"They had a tough regular season. But they've worked hard. They stuck together and had a really nice run in the playoffs," Tyson Kerr, parent of an Eagles girls soccer team player, said.

The Eagles lost to the Royals 0-1.