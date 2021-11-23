Arroyo Grande water polo programs have historic 2021 seasons

The Arroyo Grande boys and girls water polo programs made history in the 2021 season.

The girls water polo team won its first-ever NorCal Regional championship in division two as the number one seed. The Eagles advanced to the regional final on Saturday following an 8-6 win over number five ranked Saint Francis. In the regional final, the girls came out victorious 14-7 over number two ranked Acalanes.

The AG boys water polo team advanced to the regional semi-finals for the first time ever, falling to number one ranked Redwood 18-8.

Congratulations to both the Arroyo Grande boys and girls water polo teams on historic seasons.