Arroyo Grande water polo programs have historic 2021 seasons

Posted at 7:07 PM, Nov 22, 2021
The Arroyo Grande boys and girls water polo programs made history in the 2021 season.

The girls water polo team won its first-ever NorCal Regional championship in division two as the number one seed. The Eagles advanced to the regional final on Saturday following an 8-6 win over number five ranked Saint Francis. In the regional final, the girls came out victorious 14-7 over number two ranked Acalanes.

The AG boys water polo team advanced to the regional semi-finals for the first time ever, falling to number one ranked Redwood 18-8.

Congratulations to both the Arroyo Grande boys and girls water polo teams on historic seasons.

