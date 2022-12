The Atascadero Greyhounds defeated the San Gabriel Matadors Saturday, 41-0.

The Greyhounds close out their 2022 season with a state championship in Division 6-A.

Atascadero finished the season with an 11-4 record after winning the Ocean League Title, CIF Championship, and State Championship.

After securing the CIF Championship for the first time since 1996, the Greyhounds now have won their first state title.