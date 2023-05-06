Atascadero's Bella Valentine and Donovan Kerr sign to Division II schools

Two Atascadero student-athletes signed their letters of intent today to play at the next level.

Bella Valentine and Donovan Kerr each signed the dotted line in front of friends, family and the Greyhound athletic community with athletic director Sam DeRose introducing them at the signing table.

Kerr signed for baseball while Valentine signed for soccer.

Valentine will head to the Division II Lee University in Tennessee next fall to play on the pitch for the Flames.

Valentine is a multiple varsity letter winner with multiple recognitions in soccer and softball. She was the top goal scorer for the Greyhounds all four years. She will graduate with a 3.6 GPA with plans to major in criminal justice in college.

By here side at the signing table was Kerr who signed his letter to play at Menlo College, another Division II program in Atherton, CA that competes in the Pac-West.

With a 4.15 GPA Kerr excelled in the classroom as well as on the field. According to Maxpreps, he has a batting average of .400 this season.